Peoples Bank OH Has $759,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 174,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

