Peoples Bank OH Purchases 126 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $111.16. 101,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

