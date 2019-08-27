Peoples Bank OH Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.91. 250,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.