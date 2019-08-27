Peoples Bank OH Sells 174 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 372.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

CLX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.01. 18,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

