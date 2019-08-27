Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.68

Peoples Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $11.08. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.