Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 110,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 384,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

