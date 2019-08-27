Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 16th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE PVL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Permianville Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

