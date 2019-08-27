Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.10. 3,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

