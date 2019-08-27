Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. 10,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $67.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

