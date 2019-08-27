Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 13,367,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,620,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

