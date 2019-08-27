Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. 416,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,369,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

