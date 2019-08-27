Pettee Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 58,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,918. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

