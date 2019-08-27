Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 611,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 169,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,541. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 30.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

