Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after acquiring an additional 637,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,154,000 after acquiring an additional 457,597 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after acquiring an additional 437,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,775,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,404,000 after acquiring an additional 420,020 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,977. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.