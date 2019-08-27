Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 118,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.