Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Short Interest Update

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PIR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 53,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($13.00) by ($6.97). Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 217.70% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pier 1 Imports will post -42.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 550.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 38.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter worth $136,000.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

