Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,868,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,479 shares of company stock worth $358,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

