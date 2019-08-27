PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.74, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

