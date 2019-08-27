PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.50 and last traded at $100.48, approximately 25,155 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 25,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter.

