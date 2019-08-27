Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of PNFP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 26,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,924. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $28,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,631.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

