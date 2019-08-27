Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. 287,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

