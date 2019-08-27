Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.12 ($0.79), 678,612 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.09.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Plato Income Maximiser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

