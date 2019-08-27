PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $328,702.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $328,702.00 and $11,387.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00251041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.01310464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,062,355 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

