Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 1.4%

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), approximately 35,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.88.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

