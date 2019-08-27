Polymath Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bittrex, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Polymath has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00718055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013661 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,231,376 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, UEX, Bittrex, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

