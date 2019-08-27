Premier Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,638. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

TPX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $81.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

