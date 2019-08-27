Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,491 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.2% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 495,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,749,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

