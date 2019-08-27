Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Sells $111,541.26 in Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,364. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Premier by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Premier by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Premier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,179,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 74.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 821,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Citigroup raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

