Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Premier makes up approximately 0.6% of Menta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,615. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.