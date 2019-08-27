Primas Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $534,963.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

