Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,370. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

