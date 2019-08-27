Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 135,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 733,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,620,240. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.