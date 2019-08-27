Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 413.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,441.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

