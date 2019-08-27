PRIZM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219,628.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $219,628.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,163.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.03033049 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00705706 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008105 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

