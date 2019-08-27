Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Trading 17.3% Higher

Propel Media Inc (OTCMKTS:PROM)’s stock price traded up 17.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It offers advertising solutions through Propel Media Platform, a real-time, bid-based, and online advertising platform that allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display, and text based advertising.

