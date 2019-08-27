ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $34.00. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 650,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,355,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

