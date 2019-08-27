Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $67,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 63,496 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $399,389.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,364,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,312,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Barry bought 137,839 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,218,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,646,735.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 610,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.