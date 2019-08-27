Proton Token (PTT) Achieves Market Cap of $26.37 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $26.37 million and $1.93 million worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BitForex, BCEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.01266401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,197,588,355 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, CoinTiger, BCEX, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

