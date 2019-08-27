Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,558 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 3.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.38. 43,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

