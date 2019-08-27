Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 5.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $37,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after acquiring an additional 346,263 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.88. 1,348,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,494. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

