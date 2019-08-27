Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,404,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,633,000 after buying an additional 113,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.