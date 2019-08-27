Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after buying an additional 476,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 119.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,698,000 after buying an additional 468,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. 82,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.93. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

