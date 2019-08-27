Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $90,883.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $250,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $27,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Psychemedics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,257. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

