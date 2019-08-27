Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Update

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 2,849,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

