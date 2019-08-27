Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $1.62 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024183 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.02222802 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,918,135 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

