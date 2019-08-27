QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. QUINADS has a market cap of $34,854.00 and approximately $27,601.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00334542 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007070 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

