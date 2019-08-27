Qwertycoin Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $2,996.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 97,865,110,938 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

