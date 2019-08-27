Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 97,970,762,276 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

