QYNO Trading 69.4% Lower Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. QYNO has a market capitalization of $2,187.00 and $36.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 69.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

