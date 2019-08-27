RChain Reaches Market Cap of $19.37 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Bilaxy, Bitinka and AirSwap. RChain has a market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $63,487.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, Bitinka, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, AirSwap, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

